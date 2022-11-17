Ph D conferred on Dhafer Al Jaleedi in Pharmacy

Aurangabad:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Dhafer Shaher Mohamed Noman Al Jaleedi in Pharmacy. He submitted his thesis on “Phytochemical and Pharmacological Study of Extract of Momordica Cymbalaria and Moringa Oleifera as Neuroprotective Agents” under the guidance of Dr Mohamed Hassan Dehghan, a professor and research guide, Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy.