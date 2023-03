Ph D conferred on Dinesh Lahade

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D upon Dinesh Baburao Lahade in English.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘A Study of Anti-Slavery System in the Selected Novels of

Frederick Douglass, Harriet Beecher Stowe and Toni Morrison’ under the guidance of Dr V D Mishal, research guide and head of English Department of Moreshwar College, Bhokardan, Jalna.