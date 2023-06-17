Ph D conferred on Jadhav

June 17, 2023

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) has conferred Ph D upon Rajendra Govind Jadhav in Physical Education. ...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) has conferred Ph D upon Rajendra Govind Jadhav in Physical Education. He submitted his thesis titled ‘Personality Profiles of National Level and State Level Bodybuilders: A Psychology Study’ under the guidance of Dr Siddqui Mohd Rafiq Ejaz, research guide, MSM College of Physical Education.

