Ph D conferred on Jadhav

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) has conferred Ph D upon Rajendra Govind Jadhav in Physical Education. He submitted his thesis titled ‘Personality Profiles of National Level and State Level Bodybuilders: A Psychology Study’ under the guidance of Dr Siddqui Mohd Rafiq Ejaz, research guide, MSM College of Physical Education.