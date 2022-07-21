Ph D conferred on Manjushri in Pol Sci

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 21, 2022 10:20 PM 2022-07-21T22:20:02+5:30 2022-07-21T22:20:02+5:30

Aurangabad, July 21: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has conferred Ph D upon Manjushri Madhukar Landge in Political ...

Ph D conferred on Manjushri in Pol Sci | Ph D conferred on Manjushri in Pol Sci

Ph D conferred on Manjushri in Pol Sci

Next

Aurangabad, July 21:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has conferred Ph D upon Manjushri Madhukar Landge in Political Science.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘Striyanche Aryogya Aani Shasan Sansthechi Dheyadhorne Lingabhava Adharit Ek Abhyas: Vishes Sandarbh Beed Zilla’ under the guidance of Dr Sanjay Sambhalkar, research guide and director of Students Development Department, Bamu.

Open in app
Tags : Students Development Department Students Development Department Aurangabad Ph Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Power of hydrogen Bamu