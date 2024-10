Ph D conferred on Rahul Mapari

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Rahul Bhagwat Mapari in Computre Science and Engineering.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Classification of Brain Tumors Using Pattern Recognition Techniques' under the guidance of Dr S N Kakarwal, research guide and professor from the International Centre of Excellence in Engineering and Management (ICEEM).