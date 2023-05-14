Ph D conferred on Rishikesh Pakhale

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Rishikesh Vishnu Pakhale in Mathematics.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Some Contributions of Mathematical Techniques to Study Thermal Stress Analysis of Structural Member’ under the guidance of Dr Bhausaheb Sontakke, research guide and professor, Mathematics Department, Pratithans College, Paithan. Pakhale is an assistant professor in the Mathematics Department of the Deogiri Institute of Engineering and Management Studies.