Ph D conferred on Sanjay Kawde

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Sanjay Kawade in Commerce.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘The Performance of Urban Co-cooperative Bank in Marathwada Region with Special Reference to Deogiri Nagari Sahakari Bank Ltd Aurangabad’ under the guidance of Satyaprem Ghumre, the research guide and a teaching faculty from Vivekanand College. Kawde is a deputy registrar in the academic section of Bamu.