Ph D conferred on Snehali Kulkarni

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy has conferred Ph D on Snehali Prakash Kulkarni in History.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘Socio-Cultural Study of Small Urban Settlements in the Valleys of River Shivna, River Girija and River Kham in Aurangabad District (C.13th Century to last 17th Century) under the guidance of Dr Bina Sengar, research guide from Department of History, Bamu.