Ph D conferred on Syed Akhtar

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Syed Akhtar Hussain Syed Ilyas Nadim in Computer Science and Engineering.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Automated Detection and Classification of Glaucoma from Eye Fundus Images’ under the guidance of Dr R R Deshmukh, research guide and professor, Department of Computer Science and Information Technology, Bamu.