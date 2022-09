Ph D conferred on Tukaram

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Tukaram Devkar in Dramatics.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Tamasha Lokkala (Loknatyana) Prakarchya Sadarikarnacha Abhyas’ under the guidance of research guide Dr M B Dhondge (head, Marathi Department) and co-guide A G Bandgar (Department of Dramatics, Bamu). Tukaram works on a clock-hour basis in Shri Panditguru Pardikar College.