Ph D conferred on Tushar
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 1, 2023 11:05 PM2023-06-01T23:05:02+5:302023-06-01T23:05:41+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Tushar Ashok Tingote in Tourism Administration.
He submitted his thesis titled 'Capacity Building of Budget Hotels of Maharashtra: Introspections and Prognosis' under the guidance of Dr Rajesh Ragade, research guide and director of Department of Tourism Administration, Bamu.