Ph D conferred on Tushar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Tushar Ashok Tingote in Tourism Administration.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Capacity Building of Budget Hotels of Maharashtra: Introspections and Prognosis’ under the guidance of Dr Rajesh Ragade, research guide and director of Department of Tourism Administration, Bamu.

