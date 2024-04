Ph D conferred on Vaishali Jadhav

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathvada University has conferred Ph D on Vaishail Ashok Jadhav in sociology.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘Madhyamik va Uchcha Madhyamik Shikshan Ghenarya Andh Vidyarthinichya Samasya: Ek Samajshastriya Abhyas’ under the guidance of Dr Smita Awachar, research guide, Bamu.