Ph D provisional confirmation letter to be issued from today

Aurangabad, March 2:

The aspirants of Ph D researcher within the jurisdiction Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) will get a provisional admissions confirmation letter subject-wise online from March 3.

Talking to this newspaper, the director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) Dr Ganesh Manza said that the provisional confirmation letter would be uploaded to the candidates' login from Thursday. He said that not all the candidates would get it on the first day.

“The Departmental Recognition Committees from the departments and Research Advisory Committee of research centres of the colleges verified research proposals and documents till February 25. Now, the Research and Recognition Committee (RRC) of each subject will give final approval to the students' research proposals from March 3 to 5 and 8 to 10. The confirmation letter will be made available in the candidates' login once the RRC approves the proposal of candidates,” he said.

He said that the candidates would have to submit a joining report along with required documents on receiving the provisional confirmation letter.

A total of 4,672 candidates have submitted their research proposals in DRC and ARC to take Ph D admissions in 40 subjects. There are 1522 research guides in 45 university departments and 130 affiliated centres.

The university conducted Ph D Entrance Test from January 2021 to March 2021. Each candidate gave a presentation before the RRC subject-wise from September to November. The final selection list was displayed in January. The DRC and ARC examined all the research proposals up to February 25. Those students who wish to apply for the scholarship have been waiting eagerly to get the confirmation letter.