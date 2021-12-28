Pharmacy students start indefinite agitation demanding carry on facility

Aurangabad, Dec 28:

A group of students of B Pharmacy courses started indefinite agitation in front of the administrative building of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Tuesday demanding a carry-on facility.

In a memorandum submitted to the vice-chancellor, the students stated many students who are from rural areas have to face technical problems while taking examinations. Those students who have back one or more subjects should be given carry on or promoted to next class.

As their demand was not fulfilled, they started indefinite agitation in front of the administrative building from today. The memorandum was signed by Onkar Kalwale, Shubham Nagargoje, Faizan Shaikh, Vaibhav Shere.