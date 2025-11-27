Phase-V of summer-2025 & phase-II of winter exams beginning on Nov 29

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) will conduct phase five of summer 2025 and phase two of winter 2025 examinations beginning on November 29. Nearly 15,306 students will appear for the examination at 81 centres across the State. The examinations will continue up to December 12.

Online evaluation

The question papers of the courses of Phase-fourth of winter-2024, Phase-1 to 4 of summer-2025 and Phase-1 of winter-2025 have been sent to the examination centre through the online computer system before the paper starts.

Also, the work of scanning and evaluating the answer sheets through the online computer system has been successfully done. Controller of Examination Dr Sandeep Kadu said that the question papers of the examination in phase-second of winter-2025 would be sent to the examination centre through the online computer system on the day of the examination. The university urged all the candidates to reach the examination centre one hour in advance.

The following examinations of undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be conducted.

--Summer-2025 Phase-5: MBBS-Second Year (supplementary) examination

--Winter-2025 Phase-2: MBBS-(Old/CBMB-2019): Third (1) Year

--PG-Ayurveda-Shalakyatantra (2024-25 Admitted Batch)- first year, MD-MS Ayurveda and Unani-Pre and final year.

-- PG courses: (2022-23 batch, repeater, Eligible Students): MD, MM, DM,M.Ch, PG Diploma, MSc-Medical (Biochemistry and Microbiology), Diploma Dentistry, MD and MS in Ayurveda, Unani (2024) first and semester, PG Diploma in Ayurveda, MOTH, MASLP, Msc-(Audiology, SLP, Nursing), MPO, MPTH and MPT.