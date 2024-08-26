Philosophy helps to deal with moral dilemmas: Dr Mark Lindley

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Philosophy is not just an academic study but helps us to deal with moral dilemmas in our lives. It is necessary for everyone to study philosophy and through this, we can look at life from a different perspective," said Dr Mark Lindley.

He was speaking online at the inaugural session on 'Philosopher's World’ organised by the Inter-disciplinary Faculty of MGM University online on Monday.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Dean Dr John Chelladurai, Dr Rameshwar Kanse and others were present.

He further said that with the help of philosophy study, one can look at everything properly. "It benefits one on a personal and professional level with a positive attitude especially when looking at anything as an individual," he added.

VC Dr Sapkal also spoke. Dr Gadekar made an introductory speech while Dr John proposed a vote of thanks. Prominent researchers and professors, scholars, students and others participated in the event online.