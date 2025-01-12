Photo exhibition on ‘Success Story of Indian Army’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A grand photo exhibition on ‘Success Story of the Indian Army’ will be hosted at the gallery of the auditorium of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on January 14 as part of the University Name Extension Day celebration.

Around 250 rare pictures and photographs related to the Army will be displayed in the exhibition which will be open to all for two days in the hall of the theatre. Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari will inaugurate the exhibition. Member of the Management Council Kashinath Deodhar will be the chief guest.

Blood donation camp

A blood donation camp will be conducted at the university auditorium from 10 am to 2 pm on Name Extension Day. Medical Officer Dr Anand Somvanshi appealed to blood donors to participate in the camp.