Photographer killed on b’day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A young photographer was killed near Kale Petrol Pump on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Sillod Highway at Aland in Phulambri tehsil of the district on Wednesday morning on his birthday.

According to details, Ganesh and his brother Ajinath Gaikwad are photographers by profession at Aland. Ganesh went for photography and video shooting of a wedding ceremony at Vadodchata from Bharadi on Tuesday along with friends. After the completion of the video shooting, he and his friends returned to Sillod at 4 am today and had tea at a hotel.

Ganesh started leaving towards home (Aland) alone in the early hours of Wednesday. When he reached near Kale Petrol Pump, he lost control of his motorcycle on a heap of rubble and his motorcycle slipped. He fell on the road along with his vehicle. The accident took place at 5 am today. Ganesh received head injuries and fell unconscious. The residents rushed him to Sillod Rural Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The photographer died on his birthday today.

After the post-mortem, his dead body was handed over to his relatives. The last rites were performed on him at noon today. He leaves behind his mother, father, sister, two brothers and sister-in-law.