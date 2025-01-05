Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar World Literary Conference to be hosted in Thailand

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Sahitya Parishad (BASP), Pattaya-Indian Association (PIA) with Bangkok and Sonwane Foundation (Nashik) will jointly host the four-day Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar World Literary Conference at Mahachulogkornrajavidyalaya University Ayutthaya, Thailand, from January 7 to 10.

Phrapalad Sorawit Afipanyo (MCU, Thailand will deliver an inaugural speech and Dr Rishikesh Kamble (Ambedkarite Thinker) will be the chairman of the event. Principal Dr Prashant Kumar Vananje will inaugurate the library.

President of BASP Dr Mohan Soundarya and its vice president Dr Balasaheb Lihinar and president of PIA Suresh Rathi will grace the event. Dr Rahul Maske, Dr Yuvraj Dhabade, Dr Bhagwan Kamble, Bapusaheb Sonawane, Dr Dilip Wagh and Sahebrao Gaikwad will be the chief guests. Dr Shankar Waghmare and Dr Hasan Inamdar will also grace the event.