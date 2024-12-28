Physicians to host dance and music showcase

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city's Physicians' Association will host a vibrant cultural event this Sunday. The event, which will feature dance, music, and theatre performances, will take place at Tapdiya Auditorium at 7 p.m. It is aimed at offering personal enjoyment for physicians and entertainment for citizens.

Dr. Sanjay Patne, the association's president, announced that the theme for this year’s event is "Retro to Metro." With over 200 MD physicians as members, the association organizes a biennial conference to discuss its future direction. Dr. Ajinkya Deshmukh, head of the cultural department, confirmed that physicians have been preparing extensively for the occasion. Renowned singer Lakshmikant Kale will perform alongside the Surasingar Orchestra. Physicians will showcase various performances, including dance, singing, solo acts, and musical theatre. Dr. Anant Kulkarni, the association's secretary, shared that the Dhanwantari Cultural Hall is under construction to provide a new cultural venue. The event will be inaugurated by Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar. Dr Ajinkya Deshmukh, Dr Varsha Apte, Dr Anjali Naik, Dr Ranjana Deshmukh, Dr Abhay Pohekar, and Dr Pohregavkar will participate in the event. The association encourages all citizens to attend and enjoy the performances, adding to the joy of the festive season.