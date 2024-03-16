Physics Dept meritorious students to get cash prizes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former students of the Physics Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) have announced cash prizes for the department’s toppers.

The announcement was made at a convention held at C V Raman Seminar Hall in the department recently.

Dr P W Khirade (retired professor and head of the department) was the chief guest. Dr M D Shirsath (dean of science and technology) and Dr Ankush Kadam (former student and management council member) were the guests of honour. Department head Dr B N Dole presided over the function

Dr V V Navakhele, Dr P S Ugile, Dr G M Dharne and Dr P B Undre worked for the success of the event. Students from different parts of the State arrived for the participation. In the convention, it was decided to form an alumni association of the department. Cash prizes were announced for the toppers of the department. Bhole Bhaiyya, Shaikh Ruqsana, Dr Harshada Patil, and Dr Dake Dnyaneshwar also spoke.