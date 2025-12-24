Pickup driver sells half the consignment; Rs 2.91 lakh misappropriated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A financial misappropriation has surfaced in Waluj MIDC, where company goods were allegedly sold off under the pretext of transportation. A complaint has been filed against a pickup vehicle owner and its driver.

According to the complaint by Yogesh Sable (32), who runs business with Vansh Transport Services Pvt. Ltd., his company at K-69, Waluj MIDC, operates 25 Bolero pickups, seven of which serve E-71 Endurance Company. On December 18, around 4.30 am, a Bolero pickup (MH-20-DT-0113) went to E-71 Endurance Company for loading material. By 8.30 am, it departed for Krishna Coating Company, Waluj MIDC, but no delivery receipt was received by 3.30 pm, raising suspicion. Endurance Company’s store manager Ganesh Jadhav confirmed that the material had not fully reached Krishna Coating Company. Later, pickup owner Nilesh Pawar (23, Sajapur) sent a delivery receipt photo, which on verification turned out to be partially forged. Only half the material had been delivered. Goods worth approximately over Rs 2.92 were misappropriated. The complaint alleges that Pawar and an unidentified driver colluded to sell half of the consignment on their own. Waluj MIDC Police have registered a case, and investigations are ongoing.