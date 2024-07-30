PIL filed against teachers, employees absence at headquarters

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A Bombay High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Kishore Sant issued directives to serve a notice to the State Government and Zilla Parishad (ZP) against teachers absence at headquarters while working in rural areas.

As per the Government circular dated September 9, 2019, it is mandatory for the government employees to stay at the headquarters, so that, there will be no inconvenience to the people of rural areas.

Ganesh Borade from Vadgaon-Rampuri of Gangapur tehsil filed a public interest litigation (PIL) through adv Ravindra Gore requesting the court to direct teachers of rural areas to remain at headquarters as per the circular. Following this, the court issued directives to serve a notice to the Government and ZP. The next hearing has been placed on August 23.

The petitioner submitted a memorandum to the State and Central Governments on September 16, 2022 to implement the circular. In the memorandum, it was stated that teachers of ZP, talathi, gram sevak, agriculture assistant, wireman and health assistant do not stay at the headquarters.

On the contrary, they stay at tehsil or district places. This results in inconvenience for farmers and the general public. MLA Prashant Bamb had raised the issue in the Assembly. Teachers had taken out a morcha aginst this. As notice was not taken, Borade filed a petition.

The petitioner requested the court to direct the Government to submit a report about measures taken for the implementation of circular so that employees stay at headquarters. Advocates Chandrakant Bodkhe, Pallavi Vangikar, Kedar Pathade, Shubham Shinde and Amardeep Naik are assisting adv Gore. Assistant Government pleader Mahendra Neralikar is representing the Government.