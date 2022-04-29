PIL opposing Raj Thackeray's meeting dismissed

One lakh rupees 'cost': Bench observes that the petition is motivated by political motives

Aurangabad, April 29:

The public interest litigation opposing the meeting of MNS chief Raj Thackeray to be held on the Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal in Aurangabad on May 1 was dismissed by the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court. The bench comprising Justice RD Dhanuka and Justice SG Mehre also slapped a cost of Rs one lakh to the petitioner.

The bench observed that the petition was motivated by political motives, and directed petitioner Jaikishan Kamble to pay the cost within three days. The Republican Yuva Aghadi district chief Jaikishan Kamble through adv Ajay Kanwade had filed the petition. The petition demanded that the meeting of Swarraj alias Raj Thackeray should be stopped. Instructions should be given to submit a written copy (script) of Raj Thackeray's proposed speech to the High Court and permission should not be given for the live broadcasting of the speech.

Assistant public prosecutor Atul Kale pointed out to the bench that the Aurangabad commissioner of police had allowed Raj Thackeray's meeting on 15 conditions after considering all the issues raised in the petition by the petitioner and taking care of all matters. The fears expressed by the petitioner are baseless. After hearing the arguments from both the parties, the bench dismissed the petition with the above order.