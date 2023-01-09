Pillion rider woman dies; 8-month-old boy becomes orphan

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

In a tragic development, the injured woman, riding the pillion, in an accident on Sunday afternoon died while undergoing treatment in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) intensive care unit (ICU) on Sunday at 9 pm. Meanwhile, an eight-month-old boy who survived the accident has got orphaned after the death of his mother and father. The Cantonment police station handed over the boy to the grandparents after his treatment.

Police said that Vishnu Tryambak Wagh (temporary residence in Makranpur in Kannad tehsil) along with his wife Lata Vishnu Wagh (32) and son (eight months old) had arrived in the city to see his ailing uncle Dattatray Wagh as he had undergone a surgery. The trio were riding on a motorcycle (bearing number MH 20 EH 0816) on Sunday morning. After meeting him, when the family was returning home, a speeding car coming from Daulatabad (MH 20 BY 2797) hit his bike. The car driver in an attempt to overtake a vehicle hit the motorcycle near Fauji Dhaba on the Padegaon-Mitmita road. The whole family was thrown away at a distance from the accident spot. The accident was so severe that the motorcycle's front wheel got smashed and bent. Vishnu died on the spot due to the pressing of the motorcycle’s handle in his chest, Lata sustained grave injuries and the little boy sustained minor injuries in the accident. The injured victims were rushed to the GMCH and underwent treatment in the ICU. However, she died while undergoing treatment on Sunday at 9 pm. Meanwhile, the bodies of both husband and wife have been handed over to the relatives after post-mortem.

The Cantonment police station has registered the incident. Meanwhile, the police will register a complaint from the relatives of the deceased after performing the funeral processions on the husband and wife, against the errant car driver. Under the guidance of police inspector Kailash Deshmane, the assistant PSI Sanjay Rokade is investigating the case.