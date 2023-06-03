Pinakeshwar School students shine in SSC exam
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 3, 2023 10:10 PM 2023-06-03T22:10:02+5:30 2023-06-03T22:10:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pinakeshwar High School recorded fabulous success in the SSC examination. Solunke Gauri and Kable Prachi stood first in the school scoring 89.20 per cent marks each followed by Tidke Omshree (88.80 pc) and Gosavi Harsh (85 pc). The team of Pinakeshwar High School congratulated the students on their success.