Pinakeshwar School students shine in SSC exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pinakeshwar High School recorded fabulous success in the SSC examination. Solunke Gauri and Kable Prachi stood first in the school scoring 89.20 per cent marks each followed by Tidke Omshree (88.80 pc) and Gosavi Harsh (85 pc). The team of Pinakeshwar High School congratulated the students on their success.