Pinks N Blues Preschool celebrates Independence Day
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 20, 2024 01:30 PM2024-08-20T13:30:10+5:302024-08-20T13:30:10+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pinks N Blues Preschool marked India's Independence Day with great enthusiasm. Students were dressed up as iconic ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
Pinks N Blues Preschool marked India's Independence Day with great enthusiasm. Students were dressed up as iconic national leaders. The young patriots delivered speeches, showcasing their knowledge of the country's freedom struggle. The preschool's tribute to the nation's heroes and martyrs was a heartwarming display of respect and gratitude.Open in app