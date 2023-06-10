Pinning hopes of topping Cleanliness Mission after Indore study tour!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), under the administrative leadership of the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth, has decided to adopt Indore Pattern to top the list of Clean India Mission (Swachh Bharat Abhiyan). The state government has granted approval to the CSMC’s detailed project report (DPR) of Rs 148.71 crore under Mission 2.0, said the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth.

To fulfil the above dream, a batch of 30 sanitary officials and key officers of CSMC has left on a 2-day long study tour to Indore from June 12 to 13.

It is learnt that the CSMC was applauded for its valuable and outstanding contribution in maintaining the city clean and beautiful during the G20 delegation visit in February. It is now expected from the CSMC to maintain it. Hence the new civic chief seems to have taken up the challenge to do so.

Explaining in detail, the head of solid waste management (SWM) and deputy commissioner Somnath Jadhav said, “The state has granted in-principle approval to it to the DPR of valuing Rs 148.71 crore under Mission 2.0. The civic body will have to share 30 per cent of the project. Hence the civic administration will have to make a provision of Rs 49.57 crore in its annual budget.”

Proposed works (along with the estimated cost) in the DPR

Solid Waste Compost Plant of 150 metric tons capacity - Rs 14.95 crore

MRF (Material Recovery Facility) Centres at Central Naka, Chikalthana and Kanchanwadi - Rs 7.35 crore.

Waste Transfer Stations in Nine Zones - Rs 40.95 crore.

Development of Sanitary Landfill - Rs 8.41 crore.

Development of Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste Plant - Rs 09 crore.

Scientific Disposal of Legacy Waste (old waste) at Naregaon, Harsul, Chikalthana, Padegaon and Kanchanwadi - Rs 66 crore.

Three Sweeping Machines - Rs 1.50 crore.

The CSMC team during the study tour will visit the dry waste and wet waste and C&D waste processing plants, the role of modern technology in the operations of processing plants, manpower management system, transport system (from source to plant), e-waste collection and disposal, development of zero garbage wards, management of sewer lines, brooming pattern (manually and through machines) adopted during morning and evening hours, sanitary landfill sites etc. The CSMC hopes of implementing the best of the Indore Pattern in the city. The project management consultant (PMC) of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) which is maintaining the city for the past six years is also appointed by the CSMC.