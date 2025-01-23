Pit Bull attack: Owners charged

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A pit bull, a breed banned for ownership by the government, attacked and seriously injured a pregnant stray dog named Chapak.

The owners, Amarnath and Rohini Devkar of Kalda Corner have been charged at Jawaharnagar Police Station for negligence. A video of the January 20 incident went viral on social media, showing the pit bull attacking the stray. Pit bulls, known for their aggressive behaviour, pose risks to humans and animals alike. Animal welfare activist Suraj Bagale reported the incident, leading to the charges against the Devkars.

Government Ban

The central government imposed restrictions on pit bull ownership in March 2024 after incidents like a fatal attack on an elderly woman in Lucknow. Owners must register their dogs with municipal authorities, but compliance remains low, with over 60% of owners ignoring the mandate.