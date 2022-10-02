Pit line issue resolved; wait for new trains continues

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 2:

The pit line issue in the city pending for more than 10 years has been finally resolved. Railway minister Ashwini Kumar will lay the foundation stone of pit line on Monday. After the establishment of the pit line, new trains can be started from Aurangabad. It is expected that the railway minister will announce new trains from Aurangabad on Monday.

The function will be organised at Aurangabad railway station on 9.30 am. People’s representatives from the district will be present.

Minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve on January 2, announced that a pit line will be established at Jalna with the expense of Rs 100 crore. Later, union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad demanded a pit line in Aurangabad. A pit line was announced in May in Aurangabad with the expense of Rs 29.94 crore.

The renovation of railway station will be done soon and a presentation about it will presented to the railway minister.

The member of Raiway Advisory Committee Motilal Doijode said that it is expected that the railway minister will announce new trains from the city.

Railway expert Swanand Solanke said there is a need for trains to Bengalure, Ahmedabad, Akola, Goa, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and others places from the city.