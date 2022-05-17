Pit line of 16 bogies in Aurangabad

Rs 29 crore sanctioned: Pit line to be constructed at railway station instead of Chikalthana

Aurangabad, May 17:

The railway administration has given approval to build a 16 bogies pit line in Aurangabad with funds of Rs 29.94 crore. The pipeline will be located at Aurangabad railway station instead of Chikalthana. This will pave the way for new trains to start from Aurangabad.

The Ministry of Railways issued a letter to the South Central railways of approval for the pit line at Aurangabad railway station on May 10. Funding for the pit line has been approved under the Umbrella scheme. The pit line has a total of 16 bogies and will be constructed with Camtech technology. Chairman of Marathwada railway kruti samiti Anant Borkar said, now everyone's attention is focused on when the tender for this work is issued. The pit line will initially have 16 bogies. It will be possible to expand it to 24 bogies in future. The railway crossing gate at Eknathnagar will have to be closed for this work.

What will be the benefit

The pit line will pave the way for the departure of long distance trains from Aurangabad. This will directly benefit the industrial and tourism sector. Direct train service will be available from Aurangabad to many major cities in the country. There has been a demand for direct train services from the city to Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Akola-Amravati-Nagpur, Tirupati, Varanasi-Prayagraj, Patna, Bikaner-Jodhpur and many other cities for many years. Due to the pit line, the railway administration will not have any problem in approving new trains from Aurangabad.

There was a pit line of 16 bogies

Earlier, there was a pit line of 16 bogies at the goods loading area of Aurangabad railway station. But it was not much in use. It was said that it could not be used for more bogie trains. Now 16 bogie pit line will be constructed in the same area again.