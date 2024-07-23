Pivotal moment for tourism sector

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The budget reflects a pivotal moment for the tourism sector, recognizing its crucial role in economic growth and its resilience in recovering from the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. While there were hopes for concessions on TCS for outbound travellers to stimulate travel demand further, the commitment to supporting tourism remains evident. The government's recognition of tourism's contribution is laudable.

Utsav Machhar, vice-president CMIA