Planning for NEP implementation being done: Santosh Kumar

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

Secretary of Raj Bhavan (Mumbai) Santosh Kumar said that the planning for the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 is being done after the Governor and chancellor of the universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari held a meeting with vice-chancellors on NEP recently.

He was speaking at a meeting of VCs of Marathwada and Khandesh universities organised at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Monday.

Director of higher education Dr Dhanraj Mane and NEP advisor Shaktikumar Chouhan were on the dais.

Vice-chancellor of Bamu Dr Pramod Yeole, VC of Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University (Nanded) Dr Uddhav Bhosale, VC of Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University (Jalgaon) Dr V L Maheshwari,

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi, deans Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Chetna Sonkamble, Dr Prashant Amrutkar and Dr Walmik Sarwade, Finance and Accounts Officer P K Jadhav, director of Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Ganesh Manza, Dr N N Bandela were present. Santosh Kumar said that the present meeting is the beginning of the NEP planning. “Bhagat Singh Koshyari will chair another meeting of all the VCs next month,” he added.

Dhanraj Mane gave information about the preparations done by the Higher Education Department. Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi proposed a vote of thanks. The statutory officers of the three universities were present.