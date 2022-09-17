Plaque is evidence for protocol breach against VC: MLC Danve

Aurangabad, Sept 17:

Opposition leader to State Legislative Council MLC Ambadas Danve paid homage to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University campus on the second day, on Saturday.

The horse-mounted statue of Shivaji Maharaj was unveiled by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in a programme held on Friday.

The name of MLC Danve was not printed on the invitation card. When local leaders specially Danve expressed displeasure over this, the university administration changed the invitation card after learning about it.

However, MLC Danve accompanied by Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire, party office-bearers and supporters paid homage to the statue of Shivaji Maharaj on the second day today.

Nandkumar Ghodele, Raju Vaidy, Balasaheb Thorat, Bhartiya Vidyarthi Sena university chief Tukaram Saraf, Pratibha Jagtap, Vinayak Pande, Makrand Kulkarni and Namdev Kachre were present.

The names of union Minister State for Railways Raosaheb Danve, union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, Ministers Sandeepan Bhumre, Uday Samant, Abdul Sattar and Atul Save were engraved on the plaque of the statue.

MLC Danve said that the programme was not personal, so, all public representatives should have been invited as per the protocol.

“A proposal of breach of protocol was submitted against the vice-chancellor. The invitation card was changed, yet the plaque is evidence for the proposal of breach of the protocol against VC,” he said while pointing a finger towards the plaque.

VC always disrespects public representatives: Khaire

Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire said that the university VC always disrespects public representatives.

“Sena had demanded to complete the work of the statue as early as possible. Those who made efforts for the statue were forgotten. Invitation card should be sent to them, at least,” he added.