Play ‘Me Savitri Boltey’ to be staged today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Tarabai Shinde Women Study Centre and National Service Scheme of Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will jointly host a show of one-act-play ‘Me Savitri Boltey’ at Fatema Shaikh Hall of the study centre, at 11 am, on January 3, as part of Jayanti of Savitribai Phule.

Meenakshi Waghmare (Jalgaon) will stage the play. Dr N N Bandela and director of the Students Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure will be the chief guest for the event. Centre director Dr Nirmala Jadhav, coordinator Dr Ashwini More, Dr Balbhim Chavan and Dr Gajanan Dandge are conveners of the event.