Pledge to make city Clean, Green & Beautiful

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal commissioner and administrator G Sreekanth has underlined the need for active participation of the citizens to make the fortnight-long mega cleanliness drive launched by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) from August 1 to 15, a successful initiative.

Sreekanth said, “ The strength of sanitary workers in the solid waste section of the CSMC is less than 3,000. They have the responsibility to clean garbage and filth contributed by 17 lakh citizens of the city. The ratio of staff compared to the population is very meagre. Hence as an initiative to reduce their burden and create awareness to reduce the quantum of garbage generated (all types), there is a dire need for the citizens, irrespective of caste, religion, and faith, to unite and actively participate in the cleanliness drive.”

Participation of 30K citizens

The CSMC is hoping participation of 30,000 to 35,000 citizens including members of 29 organisations, seven NGOs, 57 civic-run schools, and private schools and colleges in the city.

“ We have appealed to all the schools, colleges, and their staff to spare one hour daily in maintaining their periphery of 200 metres clean and tidy,” said the civic chief.

Sense of ownership/Pride

“Through the drive, we aim at developing a sense of ownership (My City) and pride amongst the citizens. Indore has been winning the title of being the cleanest city in India for the last six consecutive terms so why not we? Hence the drive is an initiative taken by CSMC with public participation and achieve the desired goal of making our city the number one clean city in the country. After a fortnight, the cleanliness status will be reviewed regularly during the whole year.”

Synchronisation of technology

“We are synchronising the digital technology with the existing sanitary system to achieve the goal. The citizens can now track the route and movement of their respective garbage lifting truck (Ghanta Gadi) through Majha Swachata Sathi App,” said the civic chief.

Box

Crores of rupees on SWM

The city generates an average of 400 metric tons of garbage daily. Three plants (at Chikalthana, Padegaon, and Harsul) are processing cent percent of the waste daily. The task of lifting garbage and transporting is done by Hyderabad-based P Gopinath Reddy Company (in the city) and three more private agencies (in Cidco-Hudco areas). Every month, the CSMC pays more than Rs 2.50 crore to Reddy Co., around Rs 60 lakh to three agencies, Rs 75 lakh to contractors of three garbage processing plants, and the salary of civic personnel is around Rs 4 crore.

Box

Disposal of bio-medical waste

The CSMC has received four responses to the tender of awarding a contract for disposing of bio-medical waste. The responses are from Goa, Kolhapur, and other cities. “The company having state-of-the-art technology and adequate manpower will be shortlisted. The tender process will be completed on priority and the work order will be issued in August,” said Sreekanth.

The additional commissioner Ranjit Patil, city engineer A B Deshmukh, deputy commissioner (solid waste management) Ravindra Jogdand, deputy commissioner Aparna Thete, chief accounts and finance officer Santosh Wahule and others were also present on the occasion.