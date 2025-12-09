PM Matru Vandana Yojana employees’ status uncertain;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), previously run by the district health department, has now been transferred to the Women and Child Development Department of the Zilla Parishad. However, contractual employees appointed under the National Health Mission (NHM) remain in an uncertain position, working without salaries for the past two months.

Launched in 2017, the scheme aims to reduce maternal and child mortality and improve mother-child health. Around 100 contractual employees were appointed under NHM to implement the scheme statewide. On 6 September 2024, the scheme was shifted to the Women and Child Development Department, but the transfer did not include the employees, leaving district-level staff unpaid.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, program coordinators face the same issue. They worked under the new department and received salaries up to September, but payments have since stopped. Attempts to reinstate them under NHM have failed.

Guidance regarding the service of these employees was sought from the Health Director two months ago. However, no instructions have been received so far. The government has also not communicated whether these employees should be removed from service or accommodated in equivalent positions during the transfer of the scheme. Currently, these employees continue to perform duties under the Matru Vandana Yojana.

— Dr. Abhay Dhanorkar , district health officer