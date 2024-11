PM Modi meets religious leaders

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met religious leaders of various communities in the city on Thursday and sought their blessings. Modi was in the city today to address a public meeting.

Even when his schedule was busy, he spared time to meet Shraman Sanghiya Upadhyay, Praneta Pravinrishiji M S, Sant Shantigiri Maharaj (Janardhan Swami Math), Mahant Babhulgaonkar Shastri Maharaj of Mahanubhav Panth, Mahant Subhadrabai Nagaraj Kapate (Atyabai) from Mahanubhava Ashram.

Modi held discussions with all the sadhus and saints. Pravinrishiji M.S who has written a religious book presented to Modi. All the sadhus and saints gifted him religious books. Prime Minister Modi said on social media that he was very happy to meet all religious leaders.