PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2023’

Aurangabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ‘Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2023’ organised by the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) at Shendra Auric (DMIC) between January 5 to 8. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will also be present for the inauguration ceremony.

Giving more information, Massia president Kiran Jagtap said, a delegation of Massia along with the union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, State Cooperation minister Atul Save met CM Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, at Nagpur on December 26 for the follow-up. A few days ago, Massia's delegation went to Delhi and contacted the Prime Minister's office. On Tuesday, Massia received a nod from the PM's office about the confirmation of PM Modi's presence for the expo, Jagtap said.

Domestic and foreign investors will participate in the exhibition. Many national and international renowned companies have registered their participation in this expo. The exhibition is visited by a large number of investors, exhibitors and viewers. There will be efforts for bringing investment in Marathwada, and efforts are being made to promote Marathwada and Aurangabad industries at global level, said convener Abhay Hanchanal. The members said that the organization's responsibility has increased further as PM Modi will inaugurate the expo.