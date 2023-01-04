PM Modi to inaugurate 'AME 2023' today

Aurangabad: The preparations for the ‘Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2023’ organised by the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) are complete. The expo is being held at Shendra-Auric phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor. The expo will be inaugurated online by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 10 am.

Meanwhile, district collector Astik Kumar Pandey on Wednesday reviewed the preparation of the expo by visiting Shendra. He held discussions with Auric managing director Suresh Kakani, Massia president Kiran Jagtap and other officials and also inspected the stall and VIP conference hall. The collector also gave instructions to the organisers regarding the programme.