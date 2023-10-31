PMAY beneficiaries ordered to submit choice form

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will be constructing thousands of houses under Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) at Padegaon, Tisgaon, Harsul and Sundarwadi. The CSMC has received more than 40,000 applications from the beneficiaries. However, the CSMC has observed that they have not specified the housing site where they desire to have their home. Hence the CSMC administration has now appealed to them to submit the choice form, before starting of the allotment process. The names of beneficiaries will be declared by picking up lots.

Meanwhile, the contractor has not submitted the bank guarantee. Hence the work orders will be given to them after submitting the bank guarantees. Later on, the Town Planning section will grant building permission to go ahead with the construction works.

It may be noted that the CSMC through contractors will develop five housing projects at four sites. Each building of seven storeys will be constructed at each site. The multi-storied building will have ample parking space along with a lift facility. The CSMC has a target of constructing 11,000 houses in the first phase.

According to sources, the contractors of four sites, excluding Padegaon, had submitted their security deposits. The contractor of Padegaon has also been directed to submit the security deposit. The CSMC will issue work orders to the contractors soon. Later on, the CSMC will be signing an agreement with the developers of these sites.

Distribution of choice form soon

As per MHADA’s norm, the beneficiary will have to deposit 10 percent of the total amount as an initial money with CSMC. Earlier, they will have to fill a choice form. After depositing the initial amount, the civic administration will then issue an allotment letter to the beneficiaries. On the basis of the letter, the beneficiary can apply for a home loan in the bank.