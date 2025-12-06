PMAY beneficiaries to submit applications for 11K houses

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY), the municipal corporation will construct 11,120 houses. Online applications for the scheme will be accepted from December 8, coinciding with the municipal corporation’s foundation day. Applicants will need to indicate their preferred location and submit an online application along with a ₹5,000 deposit.

The projects are being developed at four locations: Sundarwadi (Gut No. 9 and 10), Tisgaon (Gut No. 225/1 and 227/1), Padegaon (Gut No. 69), and Harsul (Gut No. 216). A total of 11,120 houses will be constructed. Beneficiaries will be selected through a lottery system, similar to the MHADA housing scheme.

So far, 40,000 applicants have applied online. Now, beneficiaries will need to apply online once again. Online applications will also be accepted on December 8, the foundation day of CSMC.

The application will require details such as the applicant’s personal information, supporting documents, bank details, the ₹5,000 deposit, and the preferred location of the house. The cost to submit the application will be ₹709. Each unit will have a carpet area of 322 sq. ft. Under the PMAY, the central and state governments will subsidize ₹2.6 lakh per unit.

Project Location – Cost – Number of flats

Padegaon – Rs 9.56 lakh– 672

Sunderwadi– Rs 9.26 lakh – 3,288

Tisgaon (I) – Rs 9.26 lakh – 1,976

Tisgaon (II) – Rs 9.44 lakh – 4,680

Harsul – Rs 9.44 lakh – 504