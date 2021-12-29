PMAY stuck in limbo since past five years

Consistent demand for land from municipal corporation for five years

Aurangabad, Dec 29:

While there are two union Ministers and three BJP MLAs in the district, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) that is the dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to take off in Aurangabad due to lack of space. The scheme has been stuck in limbo since the last five years. As many as 82,000 applications were received by the municipal corporation for the implementation of the PMAY. The project could not be launched till date due to lack of land allotment by the revenue department.

The PMAY was launched across the country in 2014, with an aim to provide a home to the poor. It was also decided to implement the scheme in Aurangabad. Municipal administration called for online applications. As many as 82,000 citizens filed applications in the city. To date, these applications have not even been considered. At least 10 to 15 acres of land is required for the scheme.

Municipal administration demanded space from the revenue department. It was decided to provide land next to the safari park at Mitmita. The site was later turned into a safari park. The municipal corporation then demands land in Chikalthana, Satara-Deolai or any other area. However, sources said that the revenue department did not consider the request. DPR will be prepared once the site is finalized. But the scheme is stuck due to lack of political will.