PMAY website launch; 53 beneficiaries submitted documents

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), the municipal corporation will soon allot 11,120 houses. For this, online applications are being invited from beneficiaries. The website for this online process was inaugurated on Monday (December 8) by the municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth. On the first day, 71 beneficiaries logged in to fill the online application, and 53 people submitted documents through DigiLocker.

So far, more than 40,000 citizens have applied to the municipal corporation for this scheme. In the final stage of house allotment, the civic administration has decided to conduct a lottery similar to MHADA. Additional Commissioners Ranjit Patil and Kalpita Pimpale were present at the inauguration of the PMAY website.

Only those with an annual income of less than ₹3 lakh can fill the online application for this housing project. Applications can be submitted until December 23, 2025. An earnest money deposit of ₹5,000 must be paid with the application, and the application fee is ₹708 including GST. Applicants must also mention the exact location (site) where they want the house.

Cost of the flats: ₹9 to ₹11 lakh

The cost of these houses ranges from ₹9,56,000 to ₹11,99,000. Each beneficiary will receive a 322 sq. ft. flat. Under this scheme, the central and state governments will provide ₹2,60,000 as assistance, which will be deducted from the original price of the house. The remaining amount will be provided as a bank loan, and the beneficiary will have to pay the EMI.

Box

Locations of housing projects under PMAY

Padegaon (Gut No. 69) – 672 houses

Sundarwadi, (Gut No. 9 & 10) – 3,288 houses

Tisgaon, (Gut No. 225/1) – 1,976 houses

Tisgaon, (Gut No. 227/1) – 4,680 houses

Harsul, (Gut No. 216) – 504 houses