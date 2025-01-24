PMC withdraws from new water supply scheme

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A major development has emerged in the new water supply scheme project. Yash Consultant, the project management consultant (PMC) working on the plan, has decided to withdraw voluntarily. The PMC has also removed all its staff. Until now, the PMC had received more than Rs 8 crore from the scheme’s nodal agency - Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP). Shockingly, they also received an additional amount of up to Rs 1 crore as a special consideration.

The review of the new water supply scheme is being conducted by the Bombay High Court. Justice Ravindra Ghuge's court reviewed the project on Friday. Sources have informed that the next hearing will be held on January 31. The court had previously asked the officials whether the PMC was necessary for the project. The officials responded that they (officials) were capable of handling the project on their own.

In the Rs 2740 crore new water supply project, Yash Consultant was appointed as the PMC. In a tender worth Rs 1,438 crore, the agency was awarded the work at a rate of 0.47%. The consultant's staff had been working for the past four years. MJP officials blamed the PMC for two issues: incorrectly installed valves and the road being constructed over the pipeline. On January 15, the PMC submitted a letter to MJP stating that they were voluntarily stepping down from the project. The following day, all the staff working on the project were recalled. MJP has reportedly quickly appointed another PMC to continue the work.

Rs 8 crore paid

MJP officials have paid the GVPR company according to the work completed on the project.

The company has so far received Rs 1300 crore, and based on this, the PMC was paid Rs 8 crore, said the sources.

There are also discussions in the MJP office about the PMC being paid up to Rs 1 crore as a special relief.

Special Relief to Whom?

There is a provision for granting special relief in the form of a payment to the company working on the project. However, the question arises as to why this special relief amount was provided to the PMC.