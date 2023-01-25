PMKVY comes as a boon for unemployed youths

-5 lakh youths from M’wada, 42,000 from A’bad received training

-11 new-age course introduced by National Skill Development Council

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad: Over 5 lakh youths in Marathwada including 42,000 from Aurangabad district have been trained under the ambitious Skill India project of the Centre but only a little more than half of the candidates have managed to get job placements after completing their courses, government data shows. Most of those trained youths have received placements in private companies or have become entrepreneurs.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) programme, which was launched on July 15, 2015. Over 1.28 crore candidates were trained throughout India this year, of which 16 lakh youths are from Maharashtra. Of these, 6 lakh are women while the majority are men, as per official data from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Only 10 of those trained under the initiative identified themselves as transgender in Maharashtra. Further, about 45,000 differently-abled from the country, 6,000 are from Maharashtra and 285 are from Marathwada were skilled under the programme.

Training in different streams

So far, the highest amount of training given under the PMKVY programme is in streams like electronics and hardware, apparel, agriculture, and retail. Media and entertainment was the fifth-highest opted-for course. Among those employed after getting trained under the Skill India initiatives, the salary bracket ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 18,000 a month on average.

942 youths from A’bad land IT jobs

Online registration is done by students studying in various courses under the programme. From April 2022 till now, 942 youths from Aurangabad have got jobs as computer operator, software and hardware engineer, app developers in IT companies. Since enrollment of the scheme, 8,467 students have registered online, said Sudeep Kamble, director, skill development and entrepreneurship department.

11 new-age courses

The National Skill Development Council has introduced 11 new-age courses, including geo-informatics assistant, aeronautical structure and equipment fitter, additive manufacturing technician (3D printing), remotely piloted aircraft or drone pilot, electrician-power distribution, technician-mechatronics, solar technician (electrical), internet of things (smart agriculture), internet of things (smart healthcare), internet of things (smart city), and smartphone technician-cum-app tester.