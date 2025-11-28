PNG supply in city from December 20!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The project to lay the PNG (Piped Natural Gas) line from Shrigonda to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has been completed, and the Petroleum & Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) is likely to issue a ‘No Objection Certificate’ to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) in the first week of December. After that, PNG supply to domestic households as well as industrial areas in the city will begin by December 20, claimed Rajya Sabha MP Dr Bhagwat Karad.

A meeting held in the presence of Karad was attended by BPCL executive director Rahul Tandon, Maharashtra-Head Milind Labhane, regional manager Manoj Jadhav, municipal corporation additional commissioner Ranjit Patil, MIDC regional officer Amit Bhamre, NHAI engineer Aniket Kulkarni, CMIA president Utsav Machhar, and secretary Atharvaraj Nandawat were present. PNG is a clean, safe, and environmentally friendly gas alternative and is more economical compared to LPG cylinders. This will eliminate the need for citizens to use cylinders.

₹4,500-crore project

Under the Central Government’s city gas distribution project, BPCL has developed the main and internal pipeline network at a cost of ₹4,500 crore. In the first phase, 10,000 domestic connections and supply to major industries will begin.

Main pipeline made of steel

A connection from the Dahej–Visakhapatnam main pipeline has been taken at Shrigonda, and a 250-km main pipeline has been laid along the Shrigonda–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Waluj–Shendra route. The main pipeline has a diametre of 24 inches and is fully steel-coated.

City internal network

Around 120 km of internal gas pipelines have been laid in Garkheda, Gajanan Maharaj Temple area, Jyoti Nagar, Bansi Lal Nagar, Pratap Nagar, and Beed Bypass areas of municipal zones 7, 8, and 9.

These pipelines are 90 mm, 60 mm, and 32 mm in diametre and will be used to supply domestic PNG. One lakh PNG meters have been installed in the city. In the Waluj Industrial Area, a 120-km network has also been completed, and three major industries will initially receive supply.

Two phases of gas supply

Phase 1: Gas pipeline work completed from Shrigonda to Waluj; domestic and industrial connections to start.

Phase 2: Work to begin for extending gas supply from Waluj to Shendra.