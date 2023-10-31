Podar Olympics at PIS, Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students of Podar International School, Waluj participated in the Podar Olympics – 2023, the 5th Annual Sports Day event with enthusiasm. The pre-primary students of Nursery, Jr. KG and Sr. KG presented their drills, march-past and also participated in the fun races. Dr Nidhie Navander was the chief guest. The students of Grades 1 to 10 presented a well-synchronized march past, walkathons, flower drills, and other activities. Aditi Nilangekar, Olympian was the chief guest in the morning session while Sayali Wazarkar, Asian Champion Acrobat Gymnast, attended the evening session. Abhijit Dive, principal Podar International. School, Jalna, Ravinder Rana, principal CBSE Aurangabad, Dr Y V Raghuveer, principal, ICSE School, Rachana Jagtap, and others were present. The guests were welcomed by Dr Louis Rodrigues, principal, Podar School, Waluj and Minakshi Kadu, headmistress- Podar Prep, Waluj. Aqua House became the Sports Champion-2023.