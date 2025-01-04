Police achieve record success in 2024

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a year marked by significant achievements, the police of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Range have successfully solved 95 per cent of major crimes in 2024, recovering millions in stolen property and making significant strides in cybercrime and traffic law enforcement. The region, comprising Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural, Beed, Jalna and Dharashiv, has set new standards in law enforcement efficiency.

-------------------------------(BOX)-------------------------

Crime-solving milestones

The police force concluded 2024 with an impressive crime resolution rate. Among the 146 murder cases, 144 were solved. The police also resolved 419 of 421 attempted murder cases, 49 of 56 robbery cases, and 503 of 506 rape cases. In total, 1,454 molestation cases out of 1,456 were closed, and 181 of 183 assaults on government servants were successfully concluded.

Property crime recovery and action against criminals

-------------------------------(BOX)-------------------------

Crackdown on Illegal Activities:

Rs 9 crore worth of illegal liquor seized.

Gambling materials worth Rs 5 crore were confiscated.

50 quintals of narcotics worth Rs 6.5 crore were confiscated.

-------------------------------(BOX)-------------------------

Cybercrime Success:

Rs 3.34 crore was frozen in cyber fraud cases, with Rs 1.51 crore returned to victims.

Cyber awareness campaigns reached 1 lakh students in 300 institutions.

Traffic Crime Efforts:

2.1 lakh traffic violations were recorded, generating Rs 25 crore in fines.

-------------------------------(BOX)-------------------------

Quick Police breakthroughs in 2024

Wadwani Police Station (Beed):

Five assailants attacked a cotton trader, robbing Rs 51 lakh. Within 10 days, the police recovered Rs 41 lakh and arrested the criminals.

Sadarwajar Police Station (Jalna):

A 13-year-old was kidnapped for Rs 5 crore ransom. The police arrested the kidnappers, Rohit Raja Bhurewal and his accomplice, and rescued the victim within hours.

Chandanzira Police Station (Jalna):

A 9-year-old girl was raped. The police swiftly apprehended the accused, Aditya Subhash Jadhav, through technical analysis.

Naldurg Police Station (Dharashiv):

A truck filled with copper was hijacked. The police arrested the accused and recovered Rs 2.25 crore worth of goods within 24 hours.

-------------------------------(BOX)-------------------------

Looking ahead: New initiatives for 2025

Project TEENS: Training teachers on the POCSO Act, mental health, and cyber safety.

Mobile Awareness Vehicle: A mobile unit with LED screens to promote crime and traffic awareness.

Traffic Management: New collaboration efforts with private entities for better traffic management.

E-Property Expansion: Digital property management system to streamline crime prevention and resolution.

-------------------------------(BOX)-------------------------

Vision for the future

Special IG Virendra Mishra has directed police superintendents across the region to further enhance crime detection, increase property recovery and tackle illegal activities. He emphasized the use of advanced technology, including AI and drones, to prevent crimes more effectively. As the year concludes, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police force stands out for its dedication, relentless pursuit of justice, and unwavering commitment to public safety, setting a high bar for law enforcement across the region.