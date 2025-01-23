Police apprehend terrorists in Drill

Tn a major operation ahead of Republic Day, city Police successfully apprehended two terrorists who had infiltrated the railway station with a potential attack plan as a part of drill.

At around 5.30 pm, after receiving a control call about the infiltration, local police, along with GRP Railway Police, RPF, ATS, Anti-Terrorism Squad and other security forces, quickly mobilized. The station was crowded due to the arrival of multiple trains, heightening the tense atmosphere. Within an hour and a half of intense operations, the security forces successfully detained the two terrorists. The operation was part of a color-coded drill to ensure the police’s readiness for emergencies.